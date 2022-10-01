The West Virginia football team traveled back on the road to face off against the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Saturday, putting together an all-around poor showing in the 38-20 blowout defeat to the Longhorns.
A punt opened up the game for each team, with the opening drives stalled by good defensive line play and a lack of execution from the Mountaineers in their opening series.
A WVU (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) turnover on downs in the next possession awarded Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) a new possession, with running back Bijan Robinson carrying the drive with his legs before a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hudson Card to wide receiver Xavier Worthy gave the Longhorns a 7-0 lead.
After another West Virginia drive was cut short, Worthy was given a chance to throw the ball, catching a screen and then tossing a 33-yard touchdown to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, which gave Texas a 14-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Following WVU’s third punt, a pass interference penalty put the Longhorns on the two-yard line, where Robinson punched it in on the ground for his first rushing touchdown and for the 21-0 Texas lead in the second.
The game continued to get worse for WVU midway through the second, with a long connection from Card to Worthy for 45 yards that led to the second touchdown reception for Sanders, this time from Card’s pass 13 yards out. Texas widened the gap late in the second, going up 28-0.
WVU was able to put together a strong drive in the last two minutes before half, with Daniels finding wide receiver Kaden Prather from eight yards out for the passing touchdown. The Mountaineers were able to make the deficit only 21, with a 28-7 advantage for Texas at halftime.
As the game moved into the second half, the Longhorns continued to roll, with Card finding Worthy once again on a 44-yard touchdown pass. Worthy made the catch off a tipped pass from a WVU defensive back and fell into the endzone with the ball to put Texas up 35-7.
Halfway through the third quarter, West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson suffered an injury while running the ball and was carted off the field in front of the solemn away crowd. Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson Jr. took over his role for the rest of the game as Donaldson’s status was up in the air.
Early in the fourth quarter, Mathis drove in a one-yard rushing touchdown for WVU, which brought the deficit back to 21 points at 35-14.
However, Texas tacked on a 45-yard field goal from kicker Bert Auburn, and West Virginia added a late rushing touchdown from Johnson as the Longhorns closed out the 38-20 win over the Mountaineers.
After having a break next weekend, West Virginia will host the No. 16 Baylor Bears in its next game on Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium, with the television broadcast available on Fox Sports 1.