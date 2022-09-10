On Saturday, Sept. 10, WVU football took on the Kansas Jayhawks in Milan Puskar Stadium for its 2022 home opener, falling in overtime 55-42 after fighting back late in the fourth quarter.
With only four plays to start the game, West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) quarterback JT Daniels threw a 59-yard touchdown to wide receiver Sam James for the quick 7-0 lead.
With multiple procedural penalties in its first drive, Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) ends in a punt from its own 14-yard line. After West Virginia drives back down into Kansas territory, running back CJ Donaldson pushes into the endzone for the 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter started with Kansas' first score, a 10-yard touchdown thrown from quarterback Jalon Daniels to tight end Mason Fairchild.
In the Mountaineers' next possession however, quarterback JT Daniels finds Bryce Ford Wheaton on a screen-pass for a 67-yard touchdown, which WVU rose to a 21-7 lead.
With 8:31 left in the second quarter, Kansas tail back Devin Neal scored Kansas’s second touchdown of the day, rushing it in for six yards, bringing Kansas back within seven at 21-14.
WVU had the ball with 4:55 left in the second quarter, with wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton connecting with his second touchdown pass by JT Daniels, making the score 28-14.
Right before half, Kansas' Neal made the score closer with a short rushing touchdown, making it a 28-21 score at halftime in West Virginia's favor.
Kansas opened up the new half quickly, with a pass complete to KU receiver Quentin Skinner for a 40-yard run, putting the ball on the WVU three-yard line.
With 11:32 left in the third quarter, Kansas’s Daniel Hishaw scored the game-tying touchdown before a West Virginia punt gave it back to the Jayhawks.
After a punt was muffed by Resse Smith in the middle of the third quarter, putting Kansas on the WVU 24-yard line. Neal rushed in for a touchdown with the new possession, lifting Kansas on top 35-28 with four minutes left in the third.
WVU started the fourth quarter with the ball on the 27-yard line. After a few plays led to no yardage, kicker Casey Legg put through a 27- yard field goal making the score 35-31 with a Kansas advantage.
With 10:59 in the fourth quarter, Hishaw on the carry gave Kansas another touchdown, putting the Jayhawks up 11 at 42-31.
After two 15 plus yard strikes from Daniels, the signal caller takes the ball on the ground before getting stopped at the one-yard line. Two penalties derail the drive, ending in a 28-yard kick for Legg, brining the score closer with WVU at 34 and Kansas at 42.
In the final drive following a defensive stop, Daniels leads the Mountaineers down to the redzone, finding Ford-Wheaton wide open at the one-yard line. A one-yard touchdown rush brings the game within two points, at 42-40, Kansas ahead with 35 seconds remaining.
A two-point conversion from Daniels to Ford-Wheaton ties the game at 42 points each, sending the West Virginia home opener into overtime against the Jayhawks.
After Kansas' Daniels found wide receiver Quentin Skinner in the opening overtime touchdown to make it 49-42, West Virginia threw a interception to KU's Cobee Bryant to end the overtime game, taking it back for a touchdown and closing the matchup at a 55-42 final score and victory for the Jayhawks.
In West Virginia's next game, it will be taking on the Towson Tigers on Sept. 17 in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.