The West Virginia football team made it back on the win column on Thursday with a thrilling 43-40 victory over the No. 23 Baylor Bears. This game marked the Mountaineers first Big 12 win, moving the team to 3-3 on the year and 1-2 in Big 12 play.
The Mountaineer defense stood strong on their first drive out, as Baylor received the opening kick. A three-and-out that ended with a breakup by senior defensive back Rashad Ajayi.
WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) carved through the Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) defense on their opening drive. The drive ended with a seven-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 19-yard pitch and catch from quarterback JT Daniels to wide receiver Kaden Prather.
The Baylor offense had more success on their next outing, which featured two third down conversions by running back Qualan Jones. The drive ended in WVU territory after linebacker Lee Kpogba managed to sack Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen. Kicker John Mayers made a 40-yard field goal to cap off a 16-play, 71-yard drive.
The Bears offense seemed to be finding a rhythm at the end of the first quarter with an 18-yard run by running back Craig Williams. They carried the momentum over to kick off the second quarter with a 56 yard catch-and-run by wide receiver Gavin Holmes. Ben Sims ended the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown two plays later.
Baylor’s next drive lasted a total of 1:23 on three passes by Shapen, ending with a 35-yard touchdown reception by Holmes.
WVU started to find their footing on their next outing with three first-down receptions by Kaden Prather. After making it to the 1-yard line for third and goal, a Treylan Davis false start moved WVU back to the six. An incompletion in the end zone set up a 23-yard Casey Legg field goal to cut the score to 10-17.
The Bears found themselves in WVU territory early in their next drive after a 46-yard connection to Holmes. Disaster struck for Baylor on the very next play, as Shapen tried to scramble and lost the ball. WVU spear Jasir Cox was able to pick it up and took it back for a game-tying touchdown.
Baylor made up for the scoop-and-score on their next drive as they scored in just five plays. The drive was capped off by a screen pass to Craig Williams that went for 39 yards for the score, putting Baylor up 24-17 at halftime.
The Mountaineers marched down the field to start the second half for a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The final play was a 24-yard pass to Kaden Prather, who managed to stay on his feet through two tackle attempts by the Bears.
The WVU defense was close to getting off the field after three plays, but the Bears were able to convert on a fourth and one with a run from running back Richard Reese.
Later in the drive, defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp was called for targeting as he hit Shapen during a slide. Wilson-Lamp was ejected as a result. Kyron Dromes replaced Shapen at quarterback and threw a 2-yard touchdown to receiver Hal Presley.
The Mountaineer offense found life on their next drive after a 32-yard completion to Sam James. Shortly after, Johnson Jr. barreled through the Baylor defense for a 19-yard touchdown.
Baylor ended the third quarter with a 20-yard pass to Holmes. The drive ended with a four-yard touchdown run by Baylor's Jones. The extra point attempt was blocked by defensive lineman Dante Stills and returned for two points by Jacolby Spells, making the score 33-37.
WVU put together a solid drive, but failed to convert a fourth and one from the Baylor 44-yard line. However, they got the ball right back after a forced fumble by Aubrey Burks. The following drive was capped off by a 34-yard touchdown run by running back Tony Mathis Jr.
Baylor was moving down the field until an untimely interception by Drones at the four-minute mark. However, they got the ball right back after a throw into tight coverage by Daniels was picked off. Baylor took advantage of the favorable field position and tied the game at 40 with a field goal.
A long run by Mathis put the Mountaineers within the Baylor 10 yard line. WVU failed to get in the end zone and Casey Legg put the team up 43-40 to put the game away.
The Mountaineer defense stood strong and Baylor failed to cross midfield as time expired on a Dromes scramble, to seal the 43-40 victory at home.
The Mountaineers will take the field again on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they travel to Lubbock, Texas to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. from Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday.