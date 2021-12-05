The West Virginia football team is headed to Phoenix, Arizona, to compete in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
West Virginia won back-to-back games against Texas and Kansas to finish the regular season 6-6. This is the second-straight season that the Mountaineers are playing in a bowl game.
In his three years as head coach, Neal Brown has taken WVU to two bowl games, winning the 2020 AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Army last year.
Minnesota finished the season at 8-4 and won two-straight games against Indiana and Wisconsin to wrap-up the year.
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is set for Dec. 28 at 10:15 p.m. from Chase Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.