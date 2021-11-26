For the second week in a row, the 2021 season is on the line for West Virginia football when it heads to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the Kansas Jayhawks.
West Virginia (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) is on the cusp of qualifying for a bowl game, but it must beat Kansas (2-9, 1-7 Big 12) to get there. Head coach Neal Brown has repeatedly said over the last few weeks that it’s never too late for the Mountaineers to play good football.
Against Texas, West Virginia lived up to what Neal Brown has been saying.
“We just need to continue being consistent, which is something that's eluded us all year,” Neal Brown said on Tuesday. “We played a three-phase football game against Texas, and now we have to do it again. That's the challenge for us because we have lacked consistency.”
The WVU offense looked revitalized after a poor performance against Kansas State, finishing with 459 total yards and zero turnovers. The WVU rushing attack was the biggest surprise of the afternoon as running back Leddie Brown totaled 158 yards on 33 carries.
To get themselves into a bowl game, the task will fall on Leddie Brown and quarterback Jarret Doege to lead the offense against the Jayhawks.
West Virginia will not be facing a formidable defense on Saturday against Kansas. The Jayhawks rank No. 129 out of 130 teams for rush defense in Division I FBS football, allowing 248.9 rushing yards per game.
In the Big 12, Kansas ranks last in total defense as it allows 491.8 yards and 42.9 points per game.
On offense, things don’t look very bright for the Jayhawks either as they rank last in the Big 12 in total offense with 323.1 yards and 20.1 points per game.
Quarterback Jason Bean has taken the reigns in the backfield. In 10 appearances, Bean has passed for 1,252 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
Running back Devin Neal is the leading rusher for the Jayhawks with 728 yards and eight touchdowns. Neal only averages 64 yards per game this season.
For the all-time series, West Virginia leads Kansas, 9-1. West Virginia has won seven-straight meetings since losing in 2013.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.