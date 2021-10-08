West Virginia is in search of a season-changing victory when it heads to Waco, Texas, to face the Baylor Bears after it has lost back-to-back games on last-second field goals.
West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) was riding high after its win against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 18, but two losses later and the Mountaineers are sitting tied for last place in the Big 12.
“We’re a 2-3 football team because we lack consistency,” Neal Brown said at his weekly press conference. “At times in every game this season we’ve played really good football in all three phases, but we have not put a whole game together.”
“Our fans are frustrated and I get it,” Neal Brown added. “No one is more frustrated than me.”
Against Texas Tech, the Mountaineers were dominated in the first half as they trailed, 17-0. West Virginia did rebound with a 17-point third quarter, but it was not enough before Texas Tech won the game on a last-second field goal.
Against Baylor (4-1, 2-1 Big 12), the Mountaineer offense will have to perform at its best. Baylor currently ranks third in the Big 12 in total defense as it only allows 312 total yards per game.
Neal Brown took time to highlight two players on the Baylor defense that stand out to him.
“I think they have two of the best defenders in our league,” Neal Brown said. “It’s not ‘I think’, I know. If you’re not playing against them, then they are really fun to watch.”
“[Safety Jalen] Pitre is special,” Neal Brown added. “He flies to the ball and he’s around the ball carrier all the time. That’s the same with [Terrel] Bernard, the linebacker. They are worth the price of admission.”
Baylor’s offense is led by quarterback Gerry Bohanon. The Bears are currently ranked second in the Big 12 in total offense with Bohanon passing for 996 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
This game will be determined by the two defense with WVU ranking fourth in the conference in total defense and third in rush defense.
The WVU rushing offense, led by Leddie Brown, has an opportunity to break out with Baylor allowing 156 rushing yards per game this season.
In the last meeting, West Virginia defeated Baylor, 27-21, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have won four of the last five meetings. Kickoff is set for noon on FS1.
“In our league, these games are going to come down to the fourth quarter,” Neal Brown said. “We’ve been tied or ahead in the fourth quarter in our three losses. We’ll switch up some things we’re doing in practice to try and emphasize finishing and finishing practices better.”