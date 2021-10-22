After a much-needed bye week, West Virginia takes another trip to Texas as it drives for its first Big 12 win of 2021 with a meeting against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.
West Virginia’s (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) bye week couldn’t have come at a better time with three-straight losses to begin conference play. In their last performance, the Mountaineers were routed by Baylor, 45-20, on Oct. 9.
After six games, West Virginia is looking for a boost in its rushing attack as TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) ranks ninth in the conference in rush defense while allowing 210 yards per game.
The WVU offense hasn’t been very consistent as well as it averages a conference-low 111.8 rushing yards per game. To kickstart the offense, running back Leddie Brown sees it as something that the whole offense needs to do better at.
“We need to play a complete game as an offense,” Leddie Brown said on Tuesday. “In all aspects with running, throwing and blocking. I believe we’re not far off, but a couple of a plays when people get tired, we just need them to strain a little bit more.”
“I’m not saying to be perfect because no one is perfect,” Leddie Brown added. “We just need to go a little bit more as a whole offense.”
Leddie Brown has less than 500 yards on the ground this season as he ranks ninth among the Big 12’s leading rushers.
Defensively, the Mountaineers had been a consistent group prior to the game against Baylor. This season, the defense is allowing 22.5 points per game. This ranks it fourth in the conference.
TCU’s defense has been the staple of teams in the past, but this year, that hasn’t been the case. The Horned Frogs are ranked No. 9 in the Big 12 in total defense as they allow 32 points per game and 445 total yards per game.
Offensively, TCU ranks No. 3 in rushing with running back Zach Evans leading the way out of the backfield. Evans currently has 586 yards rushing in five games with five touchdowns.
Quarterback Max Duggan has 1,349 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions this year.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has said that he isn’t panicking just yet, but knows how important the rest of the season is.
“We need to start winning some games,” Neal Brown said on Tuesday. “That’s why you prepare and put a lot of time in this building. I don’t think anyone is pleased.”
“We need to have a sense of urgency all the time,” Neal Brown added. “Is it [urgency] heightened? I don’t know if that’s the case. I just know that we need to play better.”
Kickoff against TCU is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.