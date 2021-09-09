The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Long Island Sharks on Saturday in Morgantown. Both teams enter the weekend hungry for their first win of the season.
West Virginia (0-1) looks to rebound after a lot of issues in the season opener against Maryland last week.
Against the Terrapins, WVU committed four turnovers and gave up nearly 500 total yards of offense before losing, 30-24, to its long-time rivals.
Head coach Neal Brown highlighted the frustration of the players and the staff heading into their week two matchup against an FCS opponent.
“We have to play better and it starts with Saturday,” Neal Brown said at his Tuesday press conference. “I hope our fans don’t give up on us after one game and I don’t think they will. I get that they’re frustrated and I think our players and our staff is frustrated as well.”
There wasn’t much to be excited about for the Mountaineers in the final 40 minutes against Maryland. Quarterback Jarret Doege struggled throughout the afternoon with two interceptions and only one touchdown.
Running back Leddie Brown only gained 77 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns. In 2020, the senior running back finished with less than 100 yards in just five games.
The Long Island Sharks (0-1) also struggled in their season opener against Florida International, losing 48-10.
In his first career start for Long Island, quarterback Camden Orth finished 15-of-30 for 197 yards and one touchdown. Orth finished second on the team in rushing with 26 yards.
The Sharks were led by senior running back Jonathan Debique who gained 34 yards on seven carries. Long Island only gained 106 rushing yards against the Panthers.
Overall, Long Island allowed 594 yards of total offense to the Florida International. The Sharks also allowed 326 yards on the ground with four players for FIU exceeding at least 30 yards.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley is the new man in charge of the West Virginia defense, but last week the Mountaineers had a lackluster performance. Against the Sharks, West Virginia has an opportunity to return to its previous form that has defined the program since Neal Brown took over in 2019.
Lesley blamed himself for the Mountaineers having a down performance against the Terrapins.
“We obviously didn’t start well and we weren’t ready to go,” Lesley said. “That’s 100% on me.”
Neal Brown has taken this week to build on the positives from the season opener and erase the mistakes while looking ahead to a momentous occasion on Saturday.
“It’s really more about us and getting back,” Brown said. “A lot to look forward to this weekend with Family Day on campus and we talked about 9/11 and the 20th anniversary there. There’s a lot going on, but for us within this building the most important thing is what we get done in practice.”
Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.