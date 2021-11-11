As the West Virginia football season nears a close, the Mountaineers will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on a hot Kansas State team Saturday at noon.
West Virginia (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) is coming off of a brutal loss to Oklahoma State in which the WVU offense produced just 133 yards.
Kansas State (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) is coming into the game off of a much different game. Last week, the Wildcats defeated Kansas 35-10 and before that beat TCU, 31-12.
“They’re (Kansas State) playing their best football of the year with a three-game winning streak,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said.
Both teams have been less than stellar offensively and rank near the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring. WVU ranks ninth in the conference with 240 total points while KSU ranks eighth with 255.
West Virginia leads the Big 12 in pass attempts (304) but to go with that, the team also leads the Big 12 in some negative passing stats. WVU has given up the most sacks (25) and thrown the second-most interceptions (eight).
Kansas State ranks eighth in the conference in rushing yards with 1,434 but fourth in rushing touchdowns with 21. Deuce Vaughn has been a focal point in the KSU rushing attack with 866 yards and 12 touchdowns, second in the Big 12.
“I think it starts with Deuce Vaughn, second-year player, they do a good job getting him isolated in the run game and the game,” Brown said. “He’s special, he can make people miss.”
The Mountaineers have been the worst team in the Big 12 in rushing yards with just 1,039 yards on the ground. West Virginia ranks ninth in the conference in rushing touchdowns with 16.
Prior to the current three-game winning streak, Kansas State lost its first three conference games although quarterback Skylar Thompson did not play against Oklahoma State.
“Skylar Thompson is the biggest difference this year, when he's been healthy, they play at a different level,” Brown said. “He’s a tough kid and a really good decision maker.”
When the two teams met a season ago, Thompson was inactive and the Mountaineers came away with a 37-10 victory. When Thompson starts, the Wildcats are 15-7 but in games that he is inactive, the team is an abysmal 4-6.
While each team has struggled offensively, it only gets a little bit better on the defensive side of the ball. Kansas State has given up 21.6 points per game while West Virginia has allowed 23 points per game.
After the team takes on Kansas State, West Virginia will have a home game against Texas, then travel to Kansas to close out the regular season. In order to be bowl eligible, West Virginia will have to win at least two of its final three games.