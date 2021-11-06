The West Virginia football team faltered for most of the afternoon on offense as it lost to No. 11 Oklahoma State, 24-3, on Saturday in Morgantown.
Oklahoma State’s nationally ranked defense showed out at Milan Puskar Stadium, putting up eight sacks and 12 tackle for losses, to alter the Mountaineer’s offensive game plan.
The defense seemed at bay for West Virginia’s first offensive series, with the Mountaineers putting together a strong drive through the air leading to a 34-yard field goal kick from kicker Casey Legg.
The next drives for West Virginia (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) and Oklahoma State both ended in a punt.
Oklahoma State’s drive with four minutes left in the first quarter, ended in with the first turnover of the game on an interception by defensive lineman Dante Stills.
The ensuing Mountaineer drive ended quickly, with a long fumble of 33 yards from quarterback Garrett Greene, that the Mountaineers recovered, leading to a quick punt back to the Cowboys.
With eight minutes left in the half, Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) put together a methodical rushing attack with running back Jaylen Warren down to the Mountaineer red zone, ending in a seven-yard TD pass and catch for quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Tay Martin.
WVU’s offensive struggles continued with a punt, leading to an Oklahoma State score on a 34-yard field goal to finish the first half leading, 10-3.
Oklahoma State received the second half kickoff, but a quick drive gave WVU the ball down by seven in the third quarter.
An uneventful drive for the Mountaineers ended with a punt down to the Oklahoma State one-yard line. West Virginia forced a punt, but on the return, Graeson Malashevich fumbled the ball and set Oklahoma State with prime field position.
With the short field, Sanders drove the Cowboys offense and connected with Martin on a 12-yard passing touchdown. This was the second touchdown connection between Martin and Sanders on the day.
In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State extended its lead on a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Warren to lead 24-3.
The game ended with both teams trading possessions as the clock ran out on an improbable comeback for West Virginia.
The WVU offense finished with 133 total yards of offense with just 17 rushing yards. Running back Leddie Brown had 10 carries for 24 yards and quarterback Jarret Doege finished 15-of-22 for 109 yards and an interception.
Up next, West Virginia faces Kansas State on Nov. 13 in Manhattan, Kansas.