The West Virginia football team will open the 2028 college football season against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina, as announced on Tuesday.
This will be just the second time that the two teams have met as WVU faced the Volunteers in the 2018 season opener in Charlotte. In that game, the Mountaineers were dominant with Will Grier throwing five touchdowns in a 40-14 victory.
“West Virginia University has a strong alumni fan base in Charlotte and the surrounding region. Through the years, our fans have enjoyed traveling to Charlotte for our bowl and neutral site games,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement. “As with the game in 2018, this gives us a chance to play a strong nonconference opponent in a city that is known for its great hospitality. Based on the attendance from 2018, this series renewal should be another fan favorite.”
The game is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2028, at Bank of America Stadium.