West Virginia's game against No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday has officially sold out as announced by the Mountaineer Ticket Office on Wednesday.
This is the first time Virginia Tech is traveling to Morgantown to play the Mountaineers since 2005. This is the 53rd overall meeting between the squads with the Hokies winning the last meeting in 2017, 31-24.
Since the rivalry has been tabbed the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy, West Virginia has gone 3-7. West Virginia leads the all-time series, 28-23-1.
The theme for Saturday's game is Gold Rush as all fans are encouraged to wear gold.