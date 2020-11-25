The West Virginia Mountaineers were preparing to host the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night, but that game has been postponed due to Oklahoma being unable to meet certain COVID-19 thresholds.
“I am disappointed for both teams, who have worked extremely hard in their preparation for this weekend’s game,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will now look forward to honoring our seniors and hosting the Sooners on Dec 12.”
The game has been rescheduled to Dec. 12 and will still be played in Morgantown at Milan Puskar Stadium.