With over a week removed from this season’s Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, there was a lot to take away for the Mountaineers in the 38-31 defeat, including the expectations and outlook heading into the rest of the season.
Despite the crushing one-touchdown defeat on Sept. 1, West Virginia’s expectations have certainly risen after keeping up with the defending ACC champions. Now with the team’s first action under their belt, there are some new trends to follow and some precedent set for the rest of the season.
The first point of interest is the new WVU offense led by Graham Harrell. The new scheme showed a bit of its air raids roots, attacking the line of scrimmage with screens alongside deep passes down the sidelines against the Panthers. West Virginia was still mostly balanced however, with 33 rushing plays for 190 yards compared to 40 passing attempts for 214 yards.
Leading this new offensive scheme was an impressive performance from Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels: the X-factor for WVU football going forward.
Daniels passed for 214 yards and two scores, showing extreme poise in the pocket as well as the ability to extend plays with his legs and on the run. It will be crucial for West Virginia to build its offensive game plan around Daniels, using his leadership and arm talent to manage the offensive scheme the team desires.
Following the defeat, Daniels showed a lot of leadership also, putting the team over his personal performance and relegating any negative thoughts or plays in the moment, even the go-ahead interception for Pittsburgh.
“I’m really fucking proud of this team,” Daniels said. “I think from all the things you can fix from a week-to-week basis, execution is one of them. The culture, you can’t fix that… this team can fight. There’s a lot I’m really optimistic about with this team.”
“[During the interception] The first thing you do is try to make a tackle, and then after the play I said ‘who cares’,” Daniels said.
Alongside the new signal caller was another unexpected breakout player for the Mountaineers, freshman running back CJ Donaldson. Donaldson was a tight-end before changing to running back at the end of the summer and against Pitt he showed his breakaway speed, vision and elusiveness.
Donaldson ran for 125 yards and a score in only seven carries during the Backyard Brawl, while also making his mark on special teams with a punt block. The young true freshman is someone the Mountaineers should lean on going forward, both in the backfield, out at receiver and on special teams.
Defensively, with a young secondary behind them, the defensive line and front seven group showed out in the rivalry game too. Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills anchored the group with 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss against Pittsburgh, and it was impressive to see West Virginia’s defensive front create pressure against a proven Panthers offensive line.
Sophomore Jared Bartlett had a breakout performance alongside Stills, with 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss against Pittsburgh, showing that the WVU defensive group has depth and the ability to rush the passer consistently.
The defense also performed well against the running game, containing Pitt’s starting running back, Israel Abanikanda, to only 15 yards while only allowing 118 yards on the ground as a whole.
Despite the loss, a stellar performance against a rival in a hostile environment on Sept. 1 shows that the expectations are higher now than with any past Neal Brown led squad.
It will be up to the Mountaineers to utilize this crop of talent together and work on closing out games with sharper game management, cleaning up execution, and leaning on the Daniels led offense for the rest of the season. A competitive season in the Big 12 is on the horizon if all the pieces fall into place.