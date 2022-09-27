Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?
Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and Virginia Tech to under 10 points. The team’s scoring defense, however, is ranked at a lowly 85th.
Although several factors have contributed to West Virginia’s success defensively, the team’s early season struggles can not be ignored when analyzing the defense now.
Before the two-game win streak, the Mountaineer's defense looked like a liability for the team, allowing 31 points to Pittsburgh — excluding the interception return — and 49 points to the Kansas Jayhawks outside of another defensive touchdown.
The defense in the opening two games appeared sluggish and poorly schemed against opposing offenses, with lackadaisical option defense and too much room in the medium to the short passing game.
Now, eyeing a victory over the Texas Longhorns Saturday, WVU looks at two straight games with only one touchdown allowed. And there seem to be a few reasons for the team’s defensive success.
Tackling
The most fundamental part of playing defense is consistently making tackles, whether that’s on running backs in between the tackles, in the open field or after a catch is made.
West Virginia in the opening two games allowed quite a few long runs due to missed tackles, permitting long passing plays of 64 yards and 49 yards against Pittsburgh after a few broken tackles. Then the team allowed runs of 19 yards and 30 yards from Kansas’ option attack.
Compare this to games against Towson and Virginia Tech, where a pass for 25 air yards was the Tigers’ largest play, and a 28-yard diving touchdown grab was the Hokies’ longest play. With improved tackling on running plays and in the open field, West Virginia can prevent long plays and minimize good field position for its opponents.
Stopping the run
Going hand-in-hand with tackling and stopping other teams’ rushing attacks has been important to West Virginia’s defense, forcing opponents to pass and find different ways to move the ball over these last two games.
After allowing 96 rushing yards against the Panthers and 200 rushing yards against Kansas’ deadly option offense, the Mountaineers held Towson and Virginia Tech to a combined 117 yards on the ground. Virginia Tech was only able to scrounge up 35 yards last Thursday.
Just by watching the last two matchups, the Mountaineers have done well filling their gap assignments, making tackles against running backs and quarterbacks alike and stifling big plays. This forces offenses into more passing situations and long third-down plays.
With the nation's 25th-best rushing defense according to the NCAA, this streak of limiting the running game will be put up to the test against Heisman-hopeful Bijan Robinson and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.
Takeaways
Forcing turnovers is always a plus on defense and can act as the deciding factor in a game, especially if it leads to points or is taken back for a touchdown.
With no takeaways in the first two games, West Virginia wasn’t creating extra possessions for the offense, controlling the turnover battle or shifting momentum in its favor — with turnovers leading to points or good field position.
Now during this two-game winning streak, the Mountaineers have forced one interception for a touchdown by true freshman cornerback Jacolby Spells and a fumble against the Hokies alongside one takeaway against Towson.
As seen in the Virginia Tech game on Thursday, a turnover in desperation can derail the game and ultimately can be the deciding factor. It’ll be crucial for WVU to continue to create turnovers to put itself in good situations throughout the rest of the season.