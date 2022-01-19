On Jan. 10, the West Virginia football team announced a new hire at offensive coordinator, that being former USC coordinator Graham Harrell.
With a new offensive coordinator comes a new offensive scheme, something that'll be vastly different than current coordinator Gerad Parker's offense. Along with a new, primarily passing offense, head coach Neal Brown will be able to take his hands off the controls next season and focus more on game management rather than on play-calling.
Harrell, being a past professional quarterback and college quarterback at Texas Tech, focused primarily on the passing game at USC. The Trojans, using Harrell's air raid playbook, averaged 298.3 passing yards per game in 2021, compared to only 145.6 yards per game coming on the ground. USC's offense also averaged 28.7 points per game while amassing 443.9 total yards per game.
Looking at these statistics, it's clear that Harrell has a strong focus on the quarterback position and expects someone who can handle high passing volume along with having an accurate arm.
Another commonality of Harrell's air raid system is the use of pass-catching running backs and tight ends who can make plays after the catch. Harrell focused on getting his running backs and tight-ends plenty of targets throughout 2021, with the Trojans tight-ends and running backs combining for 86 receptions on the season.
With a deep West Virginia running back room led by Tony Mathis Jr., along with tight end Mike O'Laughlin returning, you can expect both of these athletes to be more involved in the passing game next season.
Another important aspect of Harrell's game plan comes with formations and how he uses his athletes. According to Harrell's former head coach Clay Helton, "Harrell takes five great athletes and he spreads the field with them in different formations," Helton said.
Having premier athletes at a Big 12 school like West Virginia, Harrell will have many options that will help him run his scheme most effectively.
Harrell will also have a few talented quarterbacks to lead the air raid scheme, including freshman dual-threat Nicco Marchiol and sophomore Garrett Greene, as well as pro-style quarterback Will Crowder.
Brown and Harrell could also potentially pursue transfer quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart, a former quarterback under Harrell, and Shepard University quarterback Tyson Bagent.
Depending on how Harrell wants to approach his offensive style at West Virginia, he'll have many athletes and a few good arms at his disposal to make the most of, leading to a new look West Virginia offense in 2022.