Mountaineer football kicked off its season on Saturday but was met with a rude awakening, as the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top 38-15.
WVU was successful in some areas, but there were several reasons that Penn State claimed the victory.
Secondary Struggles
The Mountaineer secondary had a rough day, as Penn State quarterback Drew Allar finished with 325 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The defensive line showed out on Saturday, only allowing star running back Nicholas Singleton to accumulate 70 yards and consistently put pressure on Allar. Even with the defensive line success, the Nittany Lion passing game flourished due to a lack of coverage.
Penn State was allowed to move the ball downfield quickly due to explosive plays. The Nittany Lions had five passing plays of 20 yards or more, including a 72-yard touchdown strike on the opening drive.
In order for the defense to improve, the secondary will need to tighten up.
Allar’s stellar day
While there were many mishaps on the defensive side for WVU, credit needs to be given where it’s due. Allar put on a show in his first career start.
The sophomore quarterback stepped up in a game where the running back room never found its rhythm. He was a true leader for the offense. Allar made smart decisions and made multiple throws on the run after evading pressure from the WVU defensive line.
In the Nittany Lions’ first drive of the second quarter, Allar was hit hard on a sack by WVU’s freshman defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye but followed that up with an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Harrison Wallace III for a first down. He showed poise throughout the day and was a challenge for the Mountaineer defense.
Lack of passing attack
WVU’s struggles on the offensive side of the ball were too big to ignore, as junior quarterback Garrett Greene was only able to throw for 162 yards.
The run game was effective, as the Mountaineers totaled 148 yards on the ground including 81 from sophomore running back CJ Donaldson and 71 yards from Greene. However, the passing attack was not enough help.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Carter had a nice showing in his first game in the gold and blue, as he finished with six catches for 90 yards. On the other hand, no other Mountaineer had more than two catches.
The lack of aggressiveness downfield also hurt the passing attack. It took four passing plays before an attempt was made more than three yards down the field.
The short-designed passing plays such as screens and passes to the flats were easily countered by Penn State’s defense.
Penn State is a formidable opponent and WVU was faced with an extreme challenge for its first game. Even so, the loss provided the exposure of some problems for WVU to fix before its next game against Duquesne.