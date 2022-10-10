West Virginia football took the week off after suffering a defeat to the Texas Longhorns on the road. Now, with another Big 12 matchup just days away, the Mountaineer’s performance against the Baylor Bears could determine the rest of the season.
WVU needs to figure out what didn’t work against Texas and what changes need to be made on the field Thursday against Baylor.
First, it should be said that West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) did not show up against the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium — on both sides of the ball.
West Virginia’s first five offensive drives yielded only four first downs, ending in four punts and one turnover on downs. These offensive struggles, along with the Mountaineer defense allowing multiple big plays to Texas’ receivers, put WVU down 28-0 before it had a chance to breathe and settle into the game.
The Mountaineers showed some life as the first half clock expired, putting together a long 13-play and four-minute drive to find paydirt finally. Still, spirits were down for West Virginia going into halftime down 28-7.
But this slow first half isn’t indicative of what head coach Neal Brown’s offense is used to this season
Before the matchup against Texas, West Virginia was outscoring its opponents 96-45 in the first half — a wide margin compared to the offensive output against the Longhorns.
However, WVU did “win” the second half, outscoring the Longhorns 13-10, but what happened that made this matchup so lopsided?
Different from any other game this season, the Mountaineers looked out of sync, especially between quarterback JT Daniels and the offense. With no help from overly conservative and questionable play calling to open the first few drives, this put WVU in a massive hole for the first time all season.
With West Virginia’s offense not used to playing from behind, the Mountaineers were able to play with more urgency but it didn’t equate to many points or many consistently productive series. The defense also played poorly, allowing 446 yards of total offense, its second most of the season behind Sept. 10’s game against Kansas (511).
The game against the Longhorns was a bit of bad luck, paired with poor performance across the board while competing in front of a hostile environment. However, the team has some serious questions to answer before it hosts Baylor in primetime on Thursday.
Baylor comes into Thursday’s game as the sixth-best team in the Big 12 standings, with a 1-1 conference record and an overall record of 3-2. The Bears are also just outside of the AP Top 25, coming in at 27th with 91 votes.
Defense
Regardless of how the defense played for the entirety of the Texas game, it specifically had no answer for the Longhorns’ passing game. Against Baylor, a team that likes to use the run game to set up the medium to deep play action pass, the Mountaineers’ defense must be prepared mentally in the secondary to slow down the Bears.
Against Texas, WVU allowed a whopping 336 yards through the air, either on trick plays or patterns where Texas’ receivers simply ran past the defenders. Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley will need to reevaluate the defense going into Thursday, from both a schematic and a personnel standpoint.
Offense
For the first time in his WVU career, JT Daniels looked off in Austin, missing a number of throws under pressure. From a wide lens, WVU’s offense didn’t perform badly, but the group needs to settle back into the air raid scheme that has worked well so far this season.
The team in general needs to rediscover its offensive identity, which is back to play calling and situational awareness, as well as more confidence from Daniels and the offensive line.
There was an undeniable lack of rhythm from the Mountaineers’ offense against the Longhorns, and Daniels will need to regain his confidence for the offense to get back on track. With a high-powered group of talent on that side of the ball, it will be up to the entire group to execute once again, just like it has shown it's capable of to begin the 2022 campaign.
The Mountaineers will host Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on FS1. This will be a make-or-break matchup for the remainder of WVU’s season.