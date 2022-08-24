With the Backyard Brawl returning for the first time in 11 years, WVU football will be matching up with a familiar foe, however Pittsburgh will be bringing back a successful roster and it's important to recognize the competition leading into the historic rivalry matchup.
For the first time in his seven-year tenure, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi will be facing the Mountaineers, carrying a 53-37 record so far in his career and bringing along with him his pass-heavy scheme.
In contrast with WVU's roster, the Panthers return with a number of experienced players. However, both teams have a transfer quarterback in mind leading into Week 1.
USC transfer Kedon Slovis is set to debut under center for Pittsburgh in its first game. Slovis sat behind current WVU transfer quarterback JT Daniels in at USC in 2019, ahead of Daniels transferring to Georgia the next year.
Slovis was selected to the All-PAC 12 First Team following the 2020 season, but regressed as the starter with only 2,153, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021 before entering the transfer portal.
The Panthers will be without NFL quarterback Kenny Pickett and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in 2022. Both are star players who led Pittsburgh to its winningest season since 1981 a year ago, finishing 11-3 with an ACC championship and a season finale loss in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State.
Despite the losses at crucial positions, Pittsburgh still brings plenty of competition in the first Backyard Brawl in over a decade, especially on defense.
Pitt returns its leading tackler from a season ago, senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis who amassed 87 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2021.
Lining up opposite of Pre-season All-American tackle Wyatt Milum for West Virginia will be defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado. Now as a senior in 2022, Baldonado in 2021 led the Panthers in sacks with nine along with a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss.
The leading ball-hawk for Pittsburgh will also be back, cornerback Erick Hallet who recorded three interceptions in 2021 with 70 tackles.
On offense, the Panthers return their leading rusher at the running back position as well their second and fourth best receiving threats behind the former Biletnikoff Award winner Addison.
At running back, junior Israel Abanikanda returns as Pitt's leading rusher with 667 yards along with seven touchdowns. Running the ball wasn't a focus of Pittsburgh's offense a year ago, and with the experienced Slovis it's hard to say that Abanikanda will see much more rushing output in 2022.
Senior wide receiver Jared Wayne will come in as the top receiver for the Panthers' offense after 658 yards and six touchdowns as a second option in 2021. Leading receiving tight end and excellent blocker Gavin Bartholomew also returns after getting 326 yards and four scores a year ago.
With so much experience returning following a successful 2021 campaign, Pittsburgh will be bringing its best into the Backyard Brawl and many of these stars will be the ones to watch at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 1.