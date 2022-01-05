West Virginia football lost another player to the transfer portal Wednesday, with wide reciever Sean Ryan announcing his intent to enter the portal.
Max Olson, a senior college football writer for the Athletic, first announced the transfer via Twitter.
West Virginia WR Sean Ryan has entered the transfer portal.Let me correct a previous tweet: that means 2 of WVU's top 4 receivers from 2021 are in the portal.— Max Olson (@max_olson) January 5, 2022
Ryan played in all 13 games this season and is a former transfer from Temple University. He recorded 25 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Ryan will be leaving West Virginia as a graduate transfer, with one year of eligibility remaining.