sean ryan headshot

Sean Ryan

 WVU Athletics

West Virginia football lost another player to the transfer portal Wednesday, with wide reciever Sean Ryan announcing his intent to enter the portal.

Max Olson, a senior college football writer for the Athletic, first announced the transfer via Twitter.

Ryan played in all 13 games this season and is a former transfer from Temple University. He recorded 25 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns this season. 

Ryan will be leaving West Virginia as a graduate transfer, with one year of eligibility remaining.