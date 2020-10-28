With many receivers struggling to get their hands on the football Saturday against Texas Tech, sophomore wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. had a career-high in receptions during the 34-27 loss.
Against the Red Raiders, Wright finished with nine catches for 126 yards. It was his second 100-yard receiving game of the year, and he was only one yard shy of tying his career mark of 127 yards that he set against Oklahoma State.
Even with the positives in Wright’s performance, the West Virginia receiving corps combined for seven dropped passes. Wright believes it’s an issue that the Mountaineers will work on to try and revert the negative play.
“We work a lot on it during practice and after practice,” Wright said. “It’s just the little things that if you don’t have your hands at the right place, it can lose your eyes. It’s just the little things, and I think we can bounce back.”
For the year, Wright leads the Mountaineers in receptions with 28 and receiving yards with 360. His only score came on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Jarret Doege against Oklahoma State.
In just one season, Wright has shown exponential growth for WVU. In 2019, Wright finished with 19 catches for 97 receiving yards. In 2020, freshman All-American Sam James has regressed for the Mountaineers and with that, Wright has filled in as target No. 1 for Doege.
In high school, Wright finished with more than 700 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in his senior season. So far at West Virginia, Wright has not been utilized in the rushing attack for the Mountaineers.
Through a continuous rotation of wide receivers for West Virginia, Wright has shined. Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker has acknowledged the performance of his playmakers despite the movement.
“We have a lot of guys that have earned the right to be out there,” Parker said. “We’re just really challenging our guys to go out there and earn what they get during practice and during the week to play on Saturday.”
Among Big 12 receivers, Wright is third in the conference in yardage. He’s tied for first in the conference in catches with the 28 that he has accumulated.
WVU head coach Neal Brown sees Wright continuously improving this season and doesn’t believe he has yet to reach his full potential on the field.
“He loves to play,” Brown said. “He does a nice job getting vertical after the catch and he’s improving in other ways, too. I don’t think he’s a finished product, but he is getting better and he’s been our best guy so far.”