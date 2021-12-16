Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) catches a 20-yard pass from Jarrett Doege against Iowa State on Oct. 30, 2021.

 Photo by Gus Schlomer

West Virginia redshirt junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has announced that he is returning for another season via Twitter on Thursday. 

Ford-Wheaton is in his fourth season with West Virginia and has been a key piece to the receiving corps since 2020. Last year, Ford-Wheaton finished with 27 receptions for 416 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. 

In 10 games this season, Ford-Wheaton is second on the team with 40 catches for 560 yards and three touchdowns. 

West Virginia will face Minnesota on Dec. 28 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The game will be televised on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. 

