WVU football lost one its talented pass catchers on Monday, as sophomore wide receiver Reese Smith announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.
Smith made the announcement on Twitter, stating his gratitude towards WVU during his two seasons in Morgantown.
Thank you, West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/7Wx2xdPekP— Reese Smith (@reesesmith_) December 5, 2022
Smith finished 2022 with 19 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown, which puts him fourth on the team in receiving statistics. He also returned four punts and one kickoff, participating in all 12 games this season.
Smith leaves WVU with two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.