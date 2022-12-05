Reese Smith vs. Pitt 9/1

West Virginia's Reese Smith (15) goes for the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sept. 1, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

 By Dale Sparks, All-Pro Photography

WVU football lost one its talented pass catchers on Monday, as sophomore wide receiver Reese Smith announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Smith made the announcement on Twitter, stating his gratitude towards WVU during his two seasons in Morgantown.

Smith finished 2022 with 19 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown, which puts him fourth on the team in receiving statistics. He also returned four punts and one kickoff, participating in all 12 games this season.

Smith leaves WVU with two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.