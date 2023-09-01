With a Division I collegiate football career at Florida State and Auburn Universities, a professional career in the Indoor Football League (IFL) and a master’s degree in sport management from WVU under his belt, Wilson Bell has done it all.
Following his graduation from WVU in May, Bell also bid farewell to his lifelong football career, with his final professional game of his IFL career being played with the Massachusetts Pirates on July 22.
“For a long time I always felt like, ‘I got to give it another year, I gotta just keep going, I gotta try this,’ but this time I felt like I had ran my course,” Bell said. “I'm done like I've done my part, I've gained everything I needed from it and I've given it everything I had.”
Bell’s love for sports developed during his childhood in Mobile, Alabama, where he practiced layups and free throws tirelessly with hopes of one day being as good as his idol, Michael Jordan.
It was during middle school that he made the switch to playing football and eventually found his home on the offensive line.
“When I switched over, I realized I was terrible at it. These guys were aggressive. They were huge, even as a kid I was like, ‘these kids are huge,’” he said. “I didn't feel like I had a chance, but that was a drive for me. It was something that was a challenge."
Bell closed out his high school career with a plethora of offers from schools across the country. His decision boiled down to three Division I schools: Florida State, Ole Miss and Auburn.
Bell committed to Florida State, where he played for three seasons, one of which awarded him and his team a Bowl Championship Series win against Auburn in 2014.
A redshirt freshman year at FSU due to a knee injury provided Bell with an additional year of eligibility upon his graduation. He utilized this to pursue his dream and joined Auburn’s roster in 2017.
“I played football at Florida State, won a crap ton of games, learned a lot when I was there and eventually got to the point where I was like, ‘Okay, I want to get a chance to go back to my dream school,’ which was Auburn for so long,” he said.
Following Bell’s collegiate career, he appeared on NFL rosters, specifically the Buffalo Bills. However, he was released from Buffalo, kickstarting his tenure playing in the IFL began.
He played for four teams in the conference throughout his career, starting with the Jacksonville Sharks in 2017 and 2018 before playing for the Baltimore Brigade in 2019.
He then joined the Carolina Cobras briefly, before moving to the Massachusetts Sharks in 2020, where he completed his career last July.
Following his final season, Bell was named to the IFL's All-First Team Offense.
During his time in the IFL, Bell attended WVU as a graduate student in the sport management program.
Bell said WVU was on his radar while he was still in undergraduate school.
“West Virginia was actually one of the schools that was recruiting me when I was leaving Florida State,” he said, “They recruited me to come here one a day and I said, ‘Why would I go to West Virginia? What kind of place is that?’”
While completing his degree, working as a graduate assistant and playing IFL football on the weekends, Bell also worked as security at sporting events through Rhino Sports, WVU Athletics’ event staffing company.
He could be found on the sidelines of virtually every different type of sporting event WVU has to offer, but he had the most fun working at Mountaineer football games.
“People don't understand what all goes into one football game,” he said. “It takes so many hands to make that three or four hour product that I thought it was pretty dope to be pretty much hands on in our whole process.”
Upon his graduation in May, Bell moved to Nashville to begin working for Molson Coors as an executive sales representative.
He regards his time spent at WVU highly and said he plans on returning to the state to watch the Mountaineers take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Sept. 16.
“Once you're there and once you've sang Country Roads 100,000 tops, they kind of indoctrinate you at that point,” he said.
“[Students] are pretty much a part of the culture now, so when they're playing, of course you got to come.”
Bell said that although his athletic career is over, he uses what he learned from sports to better himself every day.
“I'm trying to be the best at everything that I do. Especially as a former athlete, you don't lose that competitiveness,” he said.
“Nashville is just a temporary stop, but I don't foresee myself stopping. I'm gonna attack my career as hard as I attacked my athletic career as well.”