The West Virginia University athletic department announced Friday the department's approach to preparing for the beginning of the football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Phase 1 consists of specific two-week periods for staff and student-athletes. The range for staff will be from June 8-22 while the range for players will be from June 15-29.
According to the press release, players, coaches and staff will be tested for COVID-19 "at least 72 hours prior to their return date." Testing results must come back negative in order to enter football facilities.
Other protocols include daily temperature checks and screenings for staff and athletes, the relocation of weight room equipment outdoors, the wearing of face coverings in common areas and limiting the number of people in the building.
“Phase 1 is the first step to getting Mountaineer football ready for the 2020 season,” athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “This two-week phased approach enables us to safely get our football staff and players back to campus and will provide the guidance for the return of other student-athletes starting in July."
The decision comes following a May 22 announcement by the Big 12 Conference declaring that football student-athletes are able to return to campus starting on June 15.