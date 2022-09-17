West Virginia football’s 2022 regular season continued Saturday at home against Towson.
The Mountaineers earned their first win of the season after crushing the Towson Tigers 65-7. West Virginia came into the game with a 0-2 start.
In the first quarter of the game, quarterback JT Daniels made a pass to wide receiver Kaden Prather making a quick 7-0 lead.
Towson’s wide receiver D’Ago Hunter was quick to answer the Mountaineers. Hunter returned the punt, earning a 96-yard touchdown.
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis rushed in the second touchdown with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
Nearing the end of the quarter, JT Daniels passed the ball off to running back CJ Donaldson making an 82-yard touchdown for the 21-7 lead.
Donaldson kicked off the second quarter with a touchdown for West Virginia. Ahead of halftime, Mathis rushed in for his second touchdown of the day, making the score 35-7.
With six seconds left in the first half, quarterback Garret Greene handed the ball off to CJ Donaldson earning another touchdown, bringing the score 45-7.
The third quarter started with Towson’s possession; however, the team quickly lost the ball.
Greene found his way to the endzone for the first touchdown of the third quarter.
With 3:35 left in the third quarter, Towson quarterback Scott Smith II fumbled the ball at WVU’s 29-yard line, giving the Mountaineers the ball.
Will Crowder ended the third quarter as West Virginia’s quarterback throwing 4-4. The quarter flew by with a remaining 51-7 score.
The Mountaineers started off the fourth quarter with the ball. Crowder made a pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron for a West Virginia touchdown, making the score 58-7.
Nearing the end of the quarter, Nicco earned his first touchdown pass in the game to wide receiver Preston Fox, closing the matchup at a 65-7 final score victory for the Mountaineers.
In West Virginia's next game, it will be taking on Virginia Tech on Sept. 22 in Blacksburg. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.