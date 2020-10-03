It took two overtimes, but the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Baylor Bears 27-21 after Leddie Brown scored the game-winning touchdown.
WVU scored on its opening-drive after quarterback Jarret Doege capped a 15-play, 70-yard drive with a rushing touchdown to put West Virginia ahead, 7-0 just six minutes into the game. This would be the only time West Virginia would score in the first half as a defensive battle ensued.
Out of the next four drives, WVU turned it over three times. Doege fumbled once and threw two interceptions. However, the Mountaineers rode on a strong defensive performance and only allowed seven points out of those three turnovers.
Baylor tied the game when Charlie Brewer hit R.J. Sneed for a 7-yard touchdown pass to knot the score at 7-7 with 6:44 remaining in the first half. In the second half, Baylor went three-and-out on two of its first three drives with a swarming West Virginia (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) defense getting after Brewer in the pocket.
Late in the third quarter, West Virginia’s offense got back into the rhythm it had on the opening-drive. The Mountaineers moved the ball 72 yards on 11 plays to take the lead, 14-7 off a 1-yard touchdown rush by Brown.
Looking to answer, Baylor (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) took over possession to begin the fourth quarter. The Bears drive got to the West Virginia 37-yard line before Brewer threw his first interception of the game. Dreshun Miller intercepted the veteran quarterback for his first career interception in the gold and blue.
The WVU defense came up with another three-and-out and forced a punt with less than eight minutes to play. However, on the punt, two West Virginia players ran into each other causing a fumble which Baylor recovered.
Starting at the WVU 27-yard line, Brewer took the Bears down to the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal with a chance to tie it with a touchdown. On fourth down, the Bears tried going over the top, but were stopped just inches short.
West Virginia took over on downs but punted after five plays. On the following drive, Baylor scored a 34-yard touchdown to tie the game with 1:19 remaining to force overtime. On West Virginia’s first drive of overtime, Doege hit wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a 6-yard touchdown to give the Mountaineers the lead, 21-14.
Baylor only needed one play to answer with Brewer hitting tight end Ben Sims for the game-tying score. The Bears started with the football in the second overtime. Baylor only needed one play again, but this time Brewer was intercepted in the back of the endzone.
West Virginia got the ball at the Baylor 25-yard line and drove it four plays with Brown rumbling into the endzone to win the game, 27-21.
Doege finished with 211 yards on 30-of-42 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. Brown was the rushing leader again for WVU with 27 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense had six sacks and 11 tackles for loss against Baylor. It also intercepted Brewer twice, while holding the Bears to 256 total yards and 4-of-16 on third down conversions.
The Mountaineers are off next week and will play Kansas at home on Oct. 17.