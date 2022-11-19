West Virginia football defensive back Charles Woods announced on Saturday that he will be entering the transfer portal and will leave WVU.
Woods made the announcement on his Instagram story before WVU's matchup against Kansas State on Saturday, writing, "Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon."
Woods suffered a broken ankle in the first game of the season and has be limited to only four games this season. He's recorded seven tackles on the year.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his new destination.