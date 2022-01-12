The WVU football program has made major strides in revamping their coaching staff this offseason, no move bigger than the hire of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Graham Harrell.
Prior to joining the WVU staff, Harrell was an offensive coordinator under head coach Clay Helton and the USC Trojans from 2019 to 2021.
In all three of his seasons with USC, the program finished in the top 25 in every offensive metric.
In addition to his coaching experience, Harrell spent four years as a college quarterback for Texas Tech from 2005-2008, coming just short of a Heisman Finalist spot in 2008.
WVU head coach Neal Brown spoke of the hire following the announcement, saying he looks forward to the experience and new perspective that Harrell will bring.
"I think that we need to bring in an outside person that has new ideas," head coach Neal Brown said of Harrell's addition. "I wanted a proven play-caller. I wanted somebody that, from a personality standpoint, was a fit with not only myself but with the staff."
Harrell is expected to share play calling duties with current Mountaineer coach Gerad Parker, who's been a member of Brown's staff for two seasons.
Following the news that WVU landed the former Southern California offensive coordinator, Mountaineer fans took to Twitter with reactions of optimism and excitement.
Graham Harrell has led a top 25 rated offense in each of the past 5 seasons... 3 at USC and 2 at North Texas.— Gold And Blue Zone (@GoldAndBlueZone) January 10, 2022
Graham Harrell was so high on my wishlist he seemed unattainable.— Jeff Ruff (@jeff_ruff) January 10, 2022
I'm not sure what's more impressive here. The hire of Graham Harrell or the efficiency and stealth that this all went down with.— Keenan Cummings (@rivalskeenan) January 10, 2022
Let’s Gooooooo!!! https://t.co/irPiqb4u5q— Landen Livingston (@LandenLivingst1) January 10, 2022
When I thought I was out, they pull me right back in https://t.co/k3SIDrstja— Wes Kopas (@WesKopas) January 10, 2022
Big big BIG hire here by WVU! https://t.co/2xSxuwR98Y— WVU Recruit Fan Page (@FanRecruitWVU) January 10, 2022
LOVE this hire!!!!! https://t.co/xvCUcS8EF9— Not Tony Caridi (@fauxcaridi) January 10, 2022
BIG time hire!!! I love Graham Harrell. https://t.co/OL6wWENPOj— Jermain King (@King17Jermain) January 11, 2022
Love WVUs Graham Harrell hire. Definitely gonna bring more explosive plays to that offense. Great guy to mentor a true freshman QB too.— Father of @BarstoolBigCat’s son’s mortal enemy (@CountGeoffula) January 11, 2022
Solid hire by NB. Let's hope this is the change needed to get some sort of offensive identity moving forward. https://t.co/qorBKwlNPT— Adam Jones (@adamj0nes) January 10, 2022
Seriously… this is the best news in a long time for the program. https://t.co/aE6yjkn4x4— Joshua Shambaugh (@SirShamAlot) January 11, 2022