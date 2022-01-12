Graham Harrell OC graphic
By WVU Athletics

The WVU football program has made major strides in revamping their coaching staff this offseason, no move bigger than the hire of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Graham Harrell. 

Prior to joining the WVU staff, Harrell was an offensive coordinator under head coach Clay Helton and the USC Trojans from 2019 to 2021.

In all three of his seasons with USC, the program finished in the top 25 in every offensive metric.

In addition to his coaching experience, Harrell spent four years as a college quarterback for Texas Tech from 2005-2008, coming just short of a Heisman Finalist spot in 2008.

WVU head coach Neal Brown spoke of the hire following the announcement, saying he looks forward to the experience and new perspective that Harrell will bring.  

"I think that we need to bring in an outside person that has new ideas," head coach Neal Brown said of Harrell's addition. "I wanted a proven play-caller. I wanted somebody that, from a personality standpoint, was a fit with not only myself but with the staff."

Harrell is expected to share play calling duties with current Mountaineer coach Gerad Parker, who's been a member of Brown's staff for two seasons. 

Following the news that WVU landed the former Southern California offensive coordinator, Mountaineer fans took to Twitter with reactions of optimism and excitement. 

