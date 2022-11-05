The West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) football team traveled to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday to face off against the Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12), falling 14-31 after a late scoring surge by ISU.
Iowa State won the toss and differed, giving the Mountaineers the opening possession. After only four plays, WVU had to punt after a holding penalty set up a 4th and 12.
Oliver Straw, the Mountaineer punter, was in the spotlight early with two 50+ yard punts. The second one pinned Iowa State at the four yard line.
The Cyclones found some rhythm near the end of the first quarter, which started at their own 45, but had to settle for a field goal.
The Mountaineers picked up a first down on the first play of the drive but stalled after that, making them 0-4 on third down.
On the first play to start the second quarter, Iowa State starting runningback Jirel Brock went down with a leg injury and was taken out on a cart. The Cyclones went on to put together a 13-play touchdown drive capped off by a running throw by Dekkers to tight end Deshawn Hanika.
The extra point moved their lead to 10-0.
The two teams traded 3-and outs again, and the Cyclones got the ball back on an interception by Anthony Johnson with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter.
The Mountaineers got the ball back with 3:23 remaining in the first half. The offense finally found their footing and put together an 8-play, 48-yard touchdown drive. Bryce Ford-Wheaton hauled in a 25-yard bomb from Daniels and managed to keep a foot in for the score to make it 7-10.
Daniels finished the first half passing 6/14 for 64 yards with Ford-Wheaton as the leading receiver. Justin Johnson had rushed 10 times for 41 ground yards. WVU punted the ball five times in the first half with three 3-and-outs.
The Cyclones had a hot start to the second half, but the Mountaineer defense stood strong, forcing a field goal after an 11-play 56 yard drive that featured a 4th-and-1 pickup. Jace Gilbert, ISU’s kicker, missed the 41-yard field goal.
The teams traded punts for the rest of the third quarter. To start the fourth quarter, WVU had a chance to get the ball back but were flagged for roughing the punter. A 38-yard Deon Silas run set up a 24-yard touchdown reception by Xavier Hutchinson.
WVU gave the ball right back to Iowa State after a three-and-out that went for no yards. The Cyclones marched back down the field again and scored on a four-yard run by Cartevious Newton to extend their lead to 24-7.
WVU’s next drive went for a total of -11 yards after Daniels was sacked twice. After getting the ball back on WVU’s 35 yard line, the Cyclones made it back to the end zone for their third straight touchdown after a three-yard run from Norton.
Garrett Greene entered the game at quarterback and managed to get the Mountaineers into the red zone for the first time of the game. He delivered a pass to Sam James for the late touchdown with 1:04 remaining in the game. The onside kick went to ISU, who then ran the clock out.
The Cyclones gained their first Big 12 win of the year as the Mountaineers fell to 3-6 overall with a 1-5 conference record.
WVU will take the field again on Saturday, Nov. 12, as they host the Oklahoma Sooners.