Joseph Boletepeli, a defensive end formerly at NC State, announced Tuesday that he had committed to transfer to West Virginia University.
Boletepeli leaves his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, after two seasons with the Wolfpack. He will be a redshirt sophomore this fall.
A 6-foot-4, 262 pound defensive end, Boletepeli played in seven games during the 2019 season and totaled 11 tackles.
During his freshman season, Boletepeli saw time in three games.
Boletepeli is the fourth transfer to commit to WVU this offseason, followed by defensive back Scottie Young Jr., defensive end/linebacker Bryce Brand and kicker/punter Tyler Sumpter.