Following the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Sunday, a former West Virginia football player will be playing in his first Super Bowl of his career on Feb. 13.
The former player is offensive lineman Quinton Spain, who played from 2010-2013 for the Mountaineers and anchored an offense led by the likes of quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver Tavon Austin.
Spain, after a four year college career, went undrafted in 2015 NFL Draft, leading to an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans until 2018.
Spain also had a short stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, before joining the Bengals in 2020.