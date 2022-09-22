The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy was back for its second straight season, with the West Virginia football team dominating the ground game and defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies 33-10 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.
With three screen plays leading to punt for WVU’s opening drive, Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) is also forced to punt, pinning West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) on its own two-yard line.
Nine passing plays brought WVU across midfield and inside the five-yard line on its second drive before the drive stalled, forcing West Virginia’s kicker Casey Legg to take a 23-yard field goal, making it 3-0 late in the first quarter.
Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells leads the Hokies down the field in a well executed second drive, finishing it off with a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kaleb Smith. The Hokies took the 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.
After WVU’s Mathis fumbles on the ensuing drive inside VT’s 35-yard line, the Hokies and Wells drive down inside the West Virginia 35-yard line before Wells is stopped on downs.
Two quick punts in the second quarter handed West Virginia the ball on the 42-yard line with 40 total rushing yards bringing the Mountaineers inside the red zone.
Unable to tack on more yardage, Legg capped off the drive with a 35-yard field goal to make the game 7-6. West Virginia fought for another drive before half, taking the lead on the next possession with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to wide receiver Sam James. The Mountaineers take a 13-7 lead into halftime.
An aggressive drive opened the new half for West Virginia, converting a fourth down in Hokie territory that directly led to points. Legg completed the scoring drive, booting a 25-yard field goal to extend West Virginia’s lead to nine at 16-7.
A well-executed drive for the Hokies ends in a field goal of their own, with kicker Will Ross booting through a 44-yard kick to cut the West Virginia lead to six, at 16-10.
After a roughing the passer penalty wipes away a fourth down incompletion on WVU’s next drive, WVU’s backup running back Justin Johnson Jr. is able to punch it in on the ground from six yards out, extending the Mountaineers lead to 23-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.
After another defensive stop, Legg stayed perfect on the night, kicking a 38-yard field goal to become 4-for-4 in the game and extend West Virginia’s lead to 26-10 in the middle of the fourth quarter.
West Virginia in the Hokies’ next drive made the defensive play of the game, intercepting the in-state native Wells and bringing it back for a 27-yard touchdown.
True freshman cornerback Jacoly Spells is credited with the takeaway and the touchdown, putting WVU ahead 33-10 in the fourth quarter.
After forcing a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter, West Virginia was able to close out the 33-10 victory in the hostile road environment.
West Virginia will be back on the road in its next game, traveling to Austin, Texas to face off in its Big 12 opener against the Texas Longhorns. Television broadcasts and kickoff times are still to be determined, as this game is being decided on a six-day selection by the Big 12.