The West Virginia football team wrapped up a disappointing season with a victory over Oklahoma State, but there is plenty to look at as for what went wrong for the Mountaineers this season.
Head coach Neal Brown in his fourth season in Morgantown didn’t quite reach the expectations from the fanbase, with a 5-7 record on the year and a 3-6 record in the Big 12 conference.
This was the first season under Brown’s leadership that the team has regressed from the previous year, with WVU coming off a 6-7 record in 2021, a 6-4 record in 2020 and a 5-7 record in 2019.
While losing experienced talent such as former running back Leddie Brown and quite a few transfers, West Virginia brought in plenty of talent such as former five-star quarterback, JT Daniels.
So, what went wrong for the Mountaineers this season?
First, it comes down to poor game preparation and a lack of offensive consistency. In some matchups this season, the West Virginia offense seemed to be nonexistent, not clicking as well as it should with miscommunication, penalties and a lack of consistent yardage.
Along with subpar offensive performances, Brown had many questionable game management decisions, such as wasting timeouts in the early portion of games, punting on a fourth and inches play against Pittsburgh and questionable situational play-calling in Big 12 games.
The team’s numerous procedural infractions this season also comes down to Brown and the coaching staff, such as illegal formation penalties, delay of game penalties and substitution penalties — penalties which killed drives for the Mountaineers in close games.
In 2022, West Virginia was 5-0 when rushing for over 200 yards, according to ESPN.
The Mountaineers won when they found their identity on the ground, but in many games, the rushing attack was stale or neglected, causing several drives that led to zero first downs or possessions that suffered from long conversions on third down.
This season, West Virginia also finished 33 separate series across 12 games without earning a first down, demonstrating poor game preparation on behalf of Brown and the coaching staff. This also shows West Virginia was unable to consistently complete drives and find an offensive rhythm.
With a change at quarterback in the final three games, along with a massive amount of injuries across the offensive unit, West Virginia was at a personnel disadvantage and could not mesh with one group and find reliable chemistry.
On the opposite side of the ball, the Mountaineers could also find no breaks with one of the worst defensive groups in the NCAA. WVU finished the season ranked 96th in total yards allowed with 412.2 per game and 114th in points allowed per game at 32.9.
The defense this season was led by some new faces, inexperienced players, and was riddled with injuries. The defensive struggles throughout Big 12 play were truly hurtful for West Virginia this year, especially in close games.
On top of a young team that struggled to perform consistently, the Big 12 was the most well-rounded it's been within the last four seasons since Brown began at WVU.
With the rising success of the Kansas Jayhawks early in the season, an unexpectedly dominant year from the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs and another nine-win season from Kansas State, eight teams in the conference finished with six or more wins.
The Big 12 was evenly talented in 2022, and each team from top to bottom was a challenge.
On top of the aforementioned teams, the Texas Longhorns worked up to another eight-win season, squads such as Oklahoma State and defending Big 12 champion Baylor were still challenging foes and Texas Tech surpassed expectations with a 7-5 record.
With a well-rounded group of opponents in the Big 12 year, the conference schedule proved to be a tough challenge for the young and inexperienced Mountaineers.
However, the team was still able to take away three conference wins and five victories overall. If this core of young talent stays in Morgantown and develops, this group could be talented in the near future.