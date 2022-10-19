The West Virginia football team is chasing a season renaissance in its next game, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders who are coming off two straight losses.

WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) won a thriller in its last game, defeating the No. 23 Baylor Bears off Casey Legg's field goal with 33 seconds remaining to lift the Mountaineers over the Bears 43-40.

There was an offensive downpour in Morgantown last Thursday, with West Virginia combining with Baylor for 1,090 total yards and 83 points along with a defensive touchdown for the Mountaineers helping narrow an early 10-point deficit.

Against the Bears, star freshman running back CJ Donaldson was out due to an injury suffered on Oct. 1, and his status is still up in the air ahead of Saturday’s road matchup.

Still, junior running back Tony Mathis Jr. did well taking over as the full-time running back, leading the Mountaineers in rushing and scoring two touchdowns against Baylor.

WVU may be without Donaldson against the Red Raiders, but Mathis and fellow running back Justin Johnson Jr. have proven to be excellent with more playing time on Thursday.

The Red Raiders have been on a similar trajectory to WVU, losing two tight matchups to No. 17 Kansas State and No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders now match WVU, with a 3-3 overall record and a 1-2 Big 12 record.

These losses have not been blowouts, however, with Texas Tech losing by 10 or fewer points in two of its three defeats this season. Both teams will be looking to turn around their season on Saturday.

Kickoff between WVU and Texas Tech from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will be televised on FS1.

Now, here’s a look at key players to watch during Saturday’s matchup.

Tony Mathis, WVU Running Back: Coming in as relief for Donaldson yielded a massive breakout game for the junior running back, with 163 yards and two rushing scores against the Baylor defense. Head coach Neal Brown said Mathis ran with more decisiveness against the Bears, and he’ll need to continue to be consistent going forward as long as Donaldson is injured.

Against Texas Tech, WVU will need to get Mathis going early and often to dominate on the ground. It’ll be important for the experienced running back to perform well again against a weaker Red Raiders defensive unit.

Kaden Prather, WVU Wide Receiver: The less-noticed performance from Thursday’s game was the dominance of Kaden Prather through the air. With eight receptions, 109 yards and a receiving touchdown, Prather was quarterback JT Daniels’ favorite target.

He's continued to make strong catches across the middle and in traffic, running high IQ routes and has created a bigger role in WVU’s air raid system this season. As one of West Virginia’s biggest breakouts, look for Prather to become a dangerous duo alongside senior Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Behren Morton, Texas Tech Quarterback: After presumed starting quarterback Tyler Shough’s week-one injury and four games led by sophomore dual-threat signal caller Donovan Smith, , the Red Raiders now look towards freshman Behren Morton, who played the majority of the snaps in last week’s loss.

Last week was Morton’s first career start in college football, but he’s shown a great attitude and leadership for the Red Raiders offense. West Virginia will need to make him uncomfortable and expose that lack of experience to stifle the Texas Tech offense.

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech Linebacker: As the leader for Texas Tech defense, Tyree Wilson has been a force on opposing offensive lines at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, creating negative plays and also sacking the opposing quarterbacks with consistency.

In only six games, Wilson has recorded six sacks, nine tackles for loss and 37 tackles — the second most on the team. Whether West Virginia is forced to double-team Wilson or run plays away from him, it’ll be crucial that his impact is minimal on Saturday for WVU.