In a Thursday night primetime matchup, the West Virginia football team will be hosting the Baylor Bears at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, looking to rebound from a loss against Texas.
The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) had a rough defeat in their last game, falling 38-20 to the Texas Longhorns and breaking the two-game winning streak that they carried into Austin.
West Virginia was unprepared from the start of the game, having to punt four times in the first five drives and going down 28-7 at halftime to the Longhorns with poor defensive play. The deficit was just too much to recover from, despite WVU outscoring Texas 13-10 in the second half.
During the defeat against the Longhorns, WVU took another blow, with star freshman running back and leading rusher CJ Donaldson sustaining an injury early in the second half. Donaldson took an inadvertent hit to the head, requiring him to be taken off the field on a stretcher.
With Donaldson already ruled out against the Bears by head coach Neal Brown, that puts West Virginia without one of its top playmakers, who is still currently recovering from the severe head injury.
The defending Big 12 champions’ fortunes haven’t been much better either. Baylor (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) dropped its last game 36-25 to the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys and barely slipped by Iowa State two weeks ago, 31-24.
The Bears go into Thursday's matchup as the sixth-best team in the Big 12 Conference standings, slightly ahead of West Virginia who is ranked eighth with no conference wins so far this season.
The opening kickoff between WVU and Baylor is set for 7 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday, with the game being televised on FS1.
Now, here’s a look at key players to watch during Thursday’s matchup.
WVU vs. Baylor: Players to Watch
Tony Mathis, WVU Running Back: With Donaldson out due to injury Thursday, junior running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be looking to take on a premier role in the West Virginia backfield alongside Justin Johnson Jr. As WVU’s second-leading rusher this season, Mathis has amassed 296 yards and three touchdowns, sharing the rushing duties with Donaldson.
As long as the offense gets back in sync and performs like it has shown it can this season, Mathis could have a big game against Baylor without Donaldson, and it will be up to him to perform in his absence.
Sam James, WVU Wide Receiver: James has had a quiet season overall behind star No. 1 receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton. But against Texas, the senior wideout had one of his best games this year with 86 yards on seven receptions. James also had a big game against Kansas on Sept. 10 with four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.
With James’ performances trending up, he and Ford-Wheaton could become a deadly one-two receiving punch for the Mountaineers, as long as quarterback JT Daniels and the offense can return to early season form.
Blake Shapen, Baylor Quarterback: Shapen is the ideal quarterback to lead Baylor head coach Dave Aranda’s offensive philosophy. As a lead passer and runner, Shapen has proven he has an accurate arm and the ability to throw on the run, as well as set up play action passes.
With 1,118 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and only three interceptions, Shapen will be able to manage the game well for Baylor. will be crucial to make him uncomfortable and make long passes in tight windows.
Richard Reese, Baylor Running Back: As Baylor’s leading rusher, Reese has done a good job in Aranda’s scheme as well. With Baylor looking to use running plays outside the tackles to set up play-action passes, Reese has demonstrated he can get chunk yards for the Bears.
With 400 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on an insane 5.6 yards per carry, the Mountaineers will need to slow Reese down to force Baylor into long third downs. Still, this has been a major struggle for the Bears, only converting 43.75% of their third down attempts this season.