The WVU football program suffered another setback on Thursday, as it was announced by head coach Neal Brown that defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor will be entering his name to the transfer portal.
Mesidor was a member of the Mountaineers football team for two seasons, in which time he accumulated 70 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, and 9.5 sacks.
Brown told reporters during a Thursday press conference that he was surprised by Mesidor’s decisions, adding he is saddened by the lineman’s departure.
“Late Tuesday, I learned that Akheem Messidor was going to enter the transfer portal. Candidly [I was] very surprised,” Brown said. “I’m not angry about it. I’m not upset. Just hurt. I’m hurt because of the investment, and more so just the relationship.”
“Akheem’s a great kid, he’s a great player. I was really close to him. Akheem worked extremely hard and is talented.”
Brown also added that Mesidor was active in practice as recently as Tuesday afternoon, prior to making his decision to transfer.
With Mesidor now gone, Brown and the West Virginia staff will look to replace the production he brought on an impactful defensive line.