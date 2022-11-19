The West Virginia football team hosted No. 15 Kansas State for Senior Day on Saturday Nov. 19 at Milan Puskar Stadium, as the Mountaineers fell to the Wildcats in a 48-31 first-half shootout.
The Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) took on the Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) to try and win one last time for a bowl game, but WVU couldn't come up with a win, which eliminates them from bowl eligibility ahead of their last game against Oklahoma State.
Star KSU running back Deuce Vaughn scored a touchdown to open the game in the first quarter. WVU quarterback Garrett Greene threw an interception on West Virginia's opening drive to Cincere Mason, which led to a touchdown and an early 14-0 deficit.
On the next drive, Greene passed the a high jump ball to wide receiver Sam James for a 26-yard touchdown to put the Mountaineers on the board, which made the score 7-14.
The Mountaineers intercepted Kansas State quarterback Will Howard on the very next drive, which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Malachi Ruffin. A missed extra point made the score 14-13, a close game once again.
The Wildcats answered the Mountaineers' touchdown with a long 49-yard touchdown run by backup running back DJ Giddens, which made the score 21-13.
With 2:17 left in the first quarter, Kansas State scored its fourth touchdown of the day with a rushing touchdown by Howard. The score was 28-13, still only in the first quarter.
The Mountaineers answered right back when Greene threw a bullet to James for a huge 71-yard touchdown, but a missed extra point made the score 28-19, Kansas State still ahead.
The Wildcats started the second quarter off with a long drive and a receiving touchdown by tight end Ben Sinnott, making the score 35-19.
Greene passed the ball and found James for another touchdown to cut the deficit to 35-25. James had three touchdowns and 102 yards on only three receptions on the day.
Wildcats' kicker Ty Zentner made a field goal with 1:49 in the second quarter to extend Kansas State lead to 38-25.
The Wildcats ended the second quarter with another 53-yard field goal made by Zentner, making the halftime score at the half 41-25.
The third quarter started slow compared to the first half, and WVU kicker Casey Legg was short on his 49-yard field goal with 6:25 left in the third quarter. In the entirety of the third quarter, there were no points scored by either team.
The fourth quarter started with a quick interception by Greene to KSU's Julius Brents. Immediately with that interception, it only took the Wildcats three plays to get a touchdown, which made the score 48-25.
The Mountaineers decided to run a trick play in the fourth quarter to open the opportunity for a touchdown. Greene capped off the drive on his rush for a touchdown at the end of the game, which was the final score either team would get as Kansas State took the 48-31 win.
The Mountaineers will travel to play Oklahoma State in their final game on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for noon from Boone Pickens Stadium, with the television broadcast avaiable on ESPN2.