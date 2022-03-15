Another starting defensive back for the West Virginia football team announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, this being cornerback Nicktroy Fortune.
Officially in the Transfer Portal.. #GodsChild— 11 (@nicktroyfortune) March 15, 2022
Fortune started 17 games over his career, 10 in 2020 and seven games in 2021 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury.
Over a total of 29 career games, Fortune recorded 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass deflections and one interception.
Fortune will be leaving the program with two years of eligibility remaining.