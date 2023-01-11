In the offseason, the transfer portal is at the forefront of college football. For West Virginia, it has resulted in the loss of several key players, leaving head coach Neal Brown to turn to the portal for new talent to bring to Morgantown.
Brown and his staff have so far acquired seven transfer commitments through the portal. Although the new Mountaineers bring solid talent to the football program, Brown continues to look to fill key positions with experienced players.
Here’s a look at the newly transferred Mountaineers.
Ja’Shaun Poke, WR from Kent State:
Senior wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke is one of two Kent State transfers that committed to West Virginia following the 2022 season.
Poke fills a much-needed role for the Mountaineers’ offense as the team lost its top four receivers to the NFL Draft and transfer portal. Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James both declared for the NFL draft while Kaden Prather and Reese Smith entered the transfer portal.
Poke spent four years at Kent State where he scored four career touchdowns and totaled 1033 yards. In his final season at Kent, the Georgia native made 31 receptions for 362 yards.
Montre Miller, CB from Kent State:
Shortly after his teammate, Poke, committed to West Virginia, cornerback Montre Miller took to Twitter to announce that he was coming to Morgantown.
Miller comes to West Virginia as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining after playing at Kent for five years. Over the last two years, the cornerback totaled 99 tackles with six interceptions.
The 2022 season for the Mountaineers featured a young secondary, and Miller’s experience could be an asset for West Virginia’s defense in the upcoming season.
Kole Taylor, TE from LSU:
One of the biggest commitments through the transfer portal thus far is Kole Taylor, a 6-foot-7, 289-pound tight end out of Louisiana State University.
Taylor comes to Morgantown with two years of eligibility remaining and will add depth as a pass-catcher for the Mountaineers.
Taylor totaled 17 receptions in three seasons with the Tigers with one touchdown.
Michael Hayes, P/K from Georgia State:
Michael Hayes is a versatile kicker out of Georgia State, where he took on the roles of both a place-kicker and punter in the 2022 season. While the Mountaineers already have talented punter Oliver Straw, a place-kicker is needed as Casey Legg decided to forgo his final season of eligibility.
In 2022, Hayes made 11 out of 14 field goals for Georgia State, his longest being 51 yards. The South Carolina native also averages 41.5 yards per punt.
Keyshawn Cobb, DB from Buffalo:
Two commitments came for the Mountaineers on Jan. 8, starting with Keyshawn Cobb, a defensive back from Buffalo. The 6-foot, 200-pound transfer will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Cobb will likely play in the spear position for the Mountaineers as Brown’s team lost both players listed at spear, Jasir Cox and Naim Muhammad, on the 2022 roster.
In 2022, Cobb racked up 67 total tackles for the Bulls with one interception.
Davoan Hawkins, DL from Tennessee State:
Davoan Hawkins also made his commitment official on January 8, making West Virginia the third school of his college football career. The 6-foot-2, 286-pound defensive lineman began his career at Kentucky, transferred to Tennessee State in 2020 and will enter West Virginia as a graduate transfer to finish his career.
Hawkins recorded 31 tackles in 2022, with one sack and two fumble recoveries.
Chase Rodriguez, OL from Louisiana Monroe:
Chase Rodriguez, an offensive lineman from Louisiana Monroe, announced on January 4 that he had received a preferred walk-on offer and was “100% committed” to West Virginia. Although there is no guarantee, as he is a preferred walk-on, Rodriguez will compete to earn a scholarship and could be an asset to the offensive line after losing veteran players.
Rodriguez is listed as 6-foot-2, 346 pounds and will have four years of eligibility upon arriving to Morgantown.