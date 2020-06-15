One West Virginia football player has tested positive for COVID-19, the WVU athletic department announced on Monday.
The player, whose name has not been released, will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days, according to the release.
Additional student-athletes who may have been exposed have also been mandated to self-quarantine.
As part of the football team's return to campus, staff and student-athletes were required to undergo testing for the virus. Monday marked the beginning of the team's voluntary workouts in preparation for the fall season.
Earlier this month, two football players at Marshall University tested positive for the coronavirus and were placed in isolation.