As WVU football opens its conference slate against Kansas on Saturday, here are five key players that you should keep an eye on. These starting players will be focal points on both sides of the ball for the Mountaineers.
Each of these players provide a unique skill set in their specific positions, but all are leaders on a young team and will make plays week-in week-out.
JT Daniels - Junior Quarterback
Since transferring to West Virginia over the summer, JT Daniels has solidified himself as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers and he backed that spot up with a stellar show of leadership and arm talent in the matchup against Pittsburgh on Sept. 1.
Whether on the run, under pressure or inside the pocket, Daniels showed incredible poise and would put his body on the line to make plays and while being a great leader on the sideline and for his teammates.
With 214 yards and two passing touchdowns against the Panthers, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and the offensive scheme will run through Daniels’ arm and lean on him to continue making plays.
CJ Donaldson - Freshman Running Back
Despite head coach Neal Brown raving over the freshman CJ Donaldson over the summer, it wasn't expected for the young running back to make an impact in the first game of the season after being left off the first official depth chart on gameday.
With 125 yards on seven carries, a rushing touchdown and a punt block, Donaldson has put his athleticism, elusiveness, and ball carrier vision on display, and it should rightfully earn him significantly more playing time the rest of the season.
Look for Donaldson to be placed everywhere for the rest of 2022, in the backfield, on special teams or maybe even at the receiver position. He will be the utility star for West Virginia offensively.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton - Senior Wide Receiver
After deciding to come back for his final season for WVU, Wheaton splashed onto the scene once again in Week 1, showing off his skills as a great possession receiver and as a route runner.
With a large frame of six-foot three inches and 224 pounds, Ford-Wheaton is a tower on the field with soft hands and a great vertical. In his first game of the season against Pittsburgh, he led all players with nine receptions on 16 targets, 97 yards and two scores, including a couple acrobatic plays.
Despite making a crucial mistake against the Panthers, Ford-Wheaton is strong enough, skilled enough, and determined enough to make a big splash this season as West Virginia’s top receiving threat.
Dante Stills - Senior Defensive Lineman
Someone fully expected to make plays and has continued to show up is Dante Stills. Against Pitt, Stills had 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss, looking stronger, faster and almost unblockable against an experienced offensive line.
In his second season anchoring the defensive line, it’s definitely possible for him to take a step up statistically and as a leader, corralling a young defensive group and rallying them to perform for the rest of the season.
Jared Bartlett - Sophomore Defensive Lineman
Someone who came out of nowhere alongside Donaldson, was the strength of young-gun Jared Bartlett, a strong body on the edge of the defensive line at that unique bandit spot.
Bartlett showed great finesse on the line of scrimmage, maneuvering around lineman and putting consistent pressure on the quarterback, recording 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss in week one.
Him alongside Stills will be a dangerous one-two punch for opposing coaches and offensive lines to game plan against.
Lee Kpogba - Sophomore Linebacker
The junior-college transfer Lee Kpogba earned the starting middle linebacker spot during the summer, and it’s evident that he’s caught on to Power Five football quickly following his first game as a Mountaineer.
As the quarterback of the defense, his position requires high IQ and consistency in filling gaps and making tackles, all of which Kpogba excels at. Kpogba recorded a team-high 10 tackles and one fumble recovery in the Backyard Brawl, making good reads in his run stopping assignments and covering passing patterns across the middle.
Look for Kpogba to command the defensive front seven throughout this season, showing off his pass rushing strength and IQ along the way.