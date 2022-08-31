West Virginia football officially kicks off this week with a historic matchup Thursday evening between the Mountaineers and Pittsburgh Panthers in the Backyard Brawl.

The anticipation has been building with head coach Neal Brown returning for his fourth season along with several fresh faces in WVU football. Though it’s unclear what the 2022 season will look like, it’s never too early to make predictions.

Here’s what The Daily Athenaeum sports editor Zach Anderson expects to see in the 2022 WVU football season.

Sept. 1 — vs. Pittsburgh — W, 35-21

Before we can get to conference play, the Backyard Brawl is up first. The matchup will provide a new environment for both teams and serve as a test for how the remainder of the season will play out. Having your biggest rival as a season opener is a great test for any team, but Acrisure Stadium will provide a challenging home environment with a sold-out crowd.

Look for WVU to jump on the Pittsburgh defense early through the air and make things hard for USC transfer Kedon Slovis with some big plays on the defensive line. I predict WVU will pull out the first Backyard Brawl win in over a decade 35-21, dominating the red zone and passing for 250 plus air yards.

Sept. 10 — vs. Kansas — W, 31-10

West Virginia will avoid the upset at home this season, defeating Kansas 31-10. During last year’s matchup, Tony Mathis Jr. and former running back Leddie Brown ran for 261 yards combined and a score. The Mountaineers’ running game should be just as good, if not better, this season.

Sept. 17 — vs. Towson — W, 52-7

In the annual matchup against an FCS opponent in Morgantown, West Virginia will once again claim victory, defeating Towson 52-7 for a 3-0 start for the season. The passing attack along with WVU’s size in the trenches will put this one away quickly, with the Tigers picking up a garbage time score.

Sept. 22 — vs. Virginia Tech — L, 21-17

West Virginia will play its first true road game of 2022 in the hostile environment of Lane Stadium on Sept. 22. Virginia Tech was 6-7 a season ago and lost some key players on offense but are led by West Virginia native Grant Wells at quarterback and a young but talented defense.

With this being the Mountaineer’s first road test, the offense will struggle in its air attack, and Virginia Tech will get just enough plays from Wells and a young defense to make it a close one. I predict 21-17 Virginia Tech to be the final score with the defense doing its best to stop the ground game.

Oct. 1 — vs. Texas — W, 35-31

A rebound is in store for WVU following a crushing defeat against the rival Hokies on the road, and I predict the Mountaineers can get it done in the Austin environment, taking a win — 35-31 at Texas.

Even with new former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers facing off against the WVU defense, I think they bend but don’t break. West Virginia will find its groove on the offensive side of the ball, becoming 4-1.

Oct. 13 — vs. Baylor — L, 42-20

West Virginia is going to come back home and drop a distant game to the Baylor Bears, despite taking a close game at Texas.

Even with the exit of star quarterback Gerry Bohanon, Baylor has won two of the last three against the Mountaineers and is coming off a Big 12 title; the team will only be reloading in 2022, taking this game 42-20 in Morgantown.

Oct. 22 — vs. Texas Tech — W, 28-17

Despite Texas Tech taking the last three matchups against WVU, this will be a slim victory for the Mountaineers. I predict that head coach Neal Brown finally breaks the streak and defeats the Red Raiders on the road, 28-17.

WVU coordinator Graham Harrell and the offense will win this game against a weak Texas Tech defense on the ground, shutting down transfer quarterback Tyler Shough.

Oct. 29 — vs. TCU — W, 42-10

The Horned Frogs have struggled against WVU in recent seasons with four straight losses; that trend is expected to continue this season. TCU has made big strides and gained experience on both sides of the ball but will be missing young star halfback Zach Evans, who transferred in the spring.

West Virginia will expose TCU’s unique defensive scheme through the air and pass for more than 300 yards in the 42-10 victory.

Nov. 5 — vs. Iowa State — L, 31-21

Playing Iowa State at Ames has often been set up as a trap game for the Mountaineers. That will likely be the case again this season with first-time starter junior Hunter Dekkers facing a dangerous offensive line; WVU’s running game will be the deciding factor.

The matchup will be close until the end, with Iowa State walking away with the 31-21 win, making West Virginia 6-3.

Nov. 12 — vs. Oklahoma — W, 45-38

In a victory awaited by fans for over a decade, WVU will pull out a win against Oklahoma for the first time since 2008.

Oklahoma lost many players to the transfer portal after head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure, and as a result, Oklahoma will spend 2022 building chemistry with its new roster. Look for WVU to take the high-scoring 45-38 victory at home.

Nov. 19 — vs. Kansas State — W, 31-20

It’s been a very up and down history with Kansas State during Neal Brown’s tenure with two wins early but then a lopsided loss a year ago. West Virginia will right the ship against the Wildcats this season, who lost a lot of their experienced roster to graduation. Tailback Deuce Vaughn will be a challenge for the WVU defense, but the team will be able to close out a 31-20 victory at home.

Nov. 26 — vs. Oklahoma State — L, 31-10

The Mountaineers will face defeat, 31-10, at Boone Pickens Stadium in their final game of the season, finishing with an 8-4 final record for the year. Despite the loss, this would mark Neal Brown’s best season in Morgantown.

The Cowboys will return with a nationally ranked defense — No. 9 in 2021 according to ESPN — with Spencer Sanders under center and a strong running back room. This won’t be a bad loss for WVU, predicting OSU will once again be a top-10 squad.