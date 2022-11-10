After a disappointing loss last weekend, the West Virginia football team looks to rebound against the underperforming Oklahoma Sooners, a team the Mountaineers haven’t beat since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) lost to Iowa State on the road 31-14, taking a defeat in its third straight Big 12 game — what appeared to be the easiest remaining game on the schedule.
The Mountaineers are still searching for their second conference win, with their only Big 12 victory coming over Baylor on Oct. 13 at home.
The WVU offense was unable to perform in front of the road crowd in Ames, Iowa, amassing only 200 total yards of offense and giving up 391 yards to the Cyclones. Quarterback JT Daniels was unable to find his mark in the passing game, going 8-for-22 with only 81 yards.
The Mountaineers now open a tougher section of the Big 12 schedule as they battle the Sooners, who come off a close 38-35 loss against Baylor but a 27-13 victory over the Cyclones the week before.
The Sooners have played a lot of close games in Big 12 play recently, including their win over ISU, the three-point loss to Baylor, and a high scoring 52-42 win over Kansas.
Oklahoma has severely underperformed its expectations this season, with a No. 9 preseason ranking and a No. 2 preseason Big 12 ranking leading to a 5-4 record so far this year.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma will kick off from Milan Puskar Stadium at noon on Saturday, with the television broadcast available on FS1.
Now, here’s some players to watch for Saturday’s matchup.
Justin Johnson Jr., WVU Running Back
After fellow sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. missed the Iowa State game, it’s now Justin Johnson Jr.’s backfield to take moving forward this season as long as the Mountaineer offense can find footing.
Johnson comes into Saturday’s matchup with 333 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He truly has the big play potential for WVU but needs to be explosive and decisive to get chunk yardage against the Sooners.
Dante Stills, WVU Defensive Lineman
In a group of young and inexperienced defensive players, Stills has shined as a beacon for the Mountaineers’ defense this season as he continues to show out with a big performance against Iowa State and over the last two games.
With five tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack against the Cyclones, the defensive unit will run through Stills and he will need to create pressure on a Sooners’ attack that loves to pass the ball.
Eric Gray, Oklahoma Running Back
Senior running back Eric Gray has been the offensive star for Oklahoma this season, backing up a list of star running backs to be in the Sooners’ system and succeed. Gray has only been with OU for one season but has taken over the offense on the ground.
Gray has been effective and efficient with an outstanding 902 yards and eight touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry this season. The Mountaineers must slow him down with the front seven, which would force the Sooners to pass and create takeaways.
Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma Wide Receiver
In the passing game, which is OU’s strong suit, the 5-foot-11 junior wide receiver Marvin Mims is the top threat in a pass-heavy offense. Mims has worked his way into the star role in Oklahoma’s passing game and offers a veteran presence to an otherwise young team.
He’s also performed well on the field, leading the Sooners in catches with 38 and in yards with 678 and four touchdowns.
It’ll be up to WVU’s secondary to take a step in the right direction and key in on Mims and force quarterback Dillon Gabriel to make mistakes and turn the ball over.