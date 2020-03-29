Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WVU's football spring game scheduled for April 18 at Milan Puskar Stadium has been canceled, according to the athletic department.
The announcement came following the decision by the Big 12 Conference to extended the suspension of team activities from March 29 to May 31.
“We continue to work with the Big 12 and our medical professionals to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, University and community,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said a press release. “Extending the deadline of all athletic activities necessitates the cancellation of our spring football game. We will continue to work with the Big 12 to come up a fair and competitive plan for our athletic teams as we approach May 31.”
According to the release, the Big 12's decision to extend the suspension "will be re-evaluated regularly and revisited or adjusted as circumstances dictate."
“It’s disappointing for our players and fans that the Gold-Blue Spring Game is canceled. The game is the highlight of the spring for everyone,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said in a statement. "These are very serious times, and this is the right decision. We need to do everything we can to protect our student-athletes, University, state and community. Last year’s spring game was a great day, and let’s work to bring the event back bigger and better next April.”