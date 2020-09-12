EerSports.com has reported and WVU Athletics has confirmed that 11 West Virginia football players will be suspended for the season opener Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.
Out of the 11 suspended, three are starters: redshirt senior wide receiver T.J. Simmons, redshirt sophomore left tackle, Junior Uzebu, redshirt senior center, Chase Behrndt.
The other suspended players include, wide receiver Isaiah Esdale, wide receiver Zack Dobson, tight end Mike O’Laughlin, tight end T.J. Banks, offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart, offensive lineman Zach Davis, long snapper J.P. Hadley, cornerback David Vincent-Okoli.
The suspensions are for violating team rules and are not COVID-19 related, according to the release.