The West Virginia football team will be traveling next to Ames, Iowa, to face off against the Iowa State Hawkeyes, in what may be the most winnable game remaining on the Mountaineers’ schedule.

WVU (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost in a high-scoring affair in Morgantown in their last game, falling just short in a very winnable game against the undefeated No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. The defense couldn’t string together stops and the offense stumbled at the inopportune time.

WVU’s freshman running back CJ Donaldson scored two touchdowns and eclipsed the century mark with 104 rushing yards but the Mountaineer offense couldn’t convert a first down in its last two drives.

TCU followed up their defensive success with a passing touchdown to put the game away, as it went up 10 points in a matchup that slipped away from the Mountaineers.

Although after a great performance through three quarters, an injury sidelined Donaldson from the fourth quarter of the TCU game and head coach Neal Brown announced on Tuesday that his injury will force him to miss the rest of the 2022 season.

"CJ Donaldson will not play. He's going to miss the rest of the season, he'll be out," Brown said. "He had surgery yesterday. Not a knee, not something that'll keep him out a really long time, but he'll miss the rest of the year."

The Cyclones (3-5, 0-5 Big 12) are still looking for their first Big 12 conference victory and they had a chance to take one in their close loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Iowa State ended up falling 27-13 to the Sooners, as they couldn’t hold onto a 13-6 deficit going into the break and allowed OU to close the game out in the fourth quarter.

ISU is West Virginia’s most winnable game remaining on the schedule and it will be one that the Mountaineers will need to take on the road against the turnover-prone Cyclones offense.

Kickoff time for Saturday’s matchup from Jack Trice Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Now, here’s a look at key players to watch during Saturday’s matchup.

WVU Running Backs Justin Johnson Jr. and Tony Mathis Jr.: With WVU's leading rusher Donaldson out for the rest of the 2022 season, it will be up to sophomore running backs Justin Johnson Jr. and Tony Mathis Jr. to take over the backfield in Donaldson’s relief.

Although the WVU running back room this season has been mostly shared by all three and the carries have been split between who has the hottest hand, Mathis and Johnson will see the majority of snaps in the backfield on Saturday.

However, Mathis was out against TCU in WVU’s last matchup, so if he can’t return against the Cyclones it will be up to Johnson and freshman running back Jaylen Anderson to take the load.

Dante Stills, WVU Defensive Lineman: Against the Horned Frogs, four-year player and star defensive lineman Dante Stills broke WVU’s all-time record for tackles for loss in a career, recording 48.5 to pass the former record holder Grant Wiley.

Stills has made a huge impact on West Virginia’s defense this season, recording 16 tackles, five tackles for loss which is second-most on the team and is tied for the team-high with 2.5 sacks. Stills will continue to be the leading force on the Mountaineer defense and he will need to make an impact against Iowa State.

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State Wide Receiver: The star wide receiver for a quiet Cyclones offense has been the 6-foot-3 senior receiver and former JUCO prospect Xavier Hutchinson. He has led Iowa State this year in every receiving category, with a staggering 77 catches, 830 yards, nearly 400 receiving yards ahead of the next closest player, along with five touchdowns.

Hutchinson is the big-play receiver for the Cyclones and will be a sure-handed target for quarterback Hunter Dekkers. The Mountaineers’ defense will need to take a step forward in the secondary to stifle the Hutchison and Dekkers connection and possibly create some takeaways in the passing game.

Jirehl Brock, Iowa State Running Back: Jirehl Brock has been the other aspect of the Cyclones offense that has performed well, but overall this season, Iowa State’s rushing offense has been severely lacking behind the air attack.

Brock has accounted for 420 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, but the Cyclones only average 97.3 yards per game on the ground compared to 272.8 passing yards on average per game.

WVU’s defense can’t allow Brock to find consistency on the ground and it must dominate the Cyclones at the line of scrimmage to create defensive stops against an Iowa State team that is used to having successful rushing attacks in years past.