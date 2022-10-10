The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday multiple kickoff times for next week's set of conference games, with the matchup between WVU and Texas Tech receiving a 3 p.m. kickoff time from Lubbock, Texas on Oct. 22.
Kick times and TV networks for the #Big12FB games on 10/22 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Fjn7y0TqQj— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 10, 2022
With four night games and a 1 p.m. game against Towson, this West Virginia's first true afternoon kickoff of the season, coming on the road at AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.
Last season's matchup against the Red Raiders was also an afternoon start time with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Morgantown.
This season's matchup with Texas Tech is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will be televised on FS1.