On Saturday, West Virginia and No. 15 Virginia Tech renew the Black Diamond Trophy rivalry for the first time since 2017 and only the second time since 2005.
In order to prepare for the game, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are getting educated on their rivalry with their neighbor in Blacksburg, Virginia.
One thing that Brown does know for certain is that the Mountaineers haven’t won the trophy since 2003 when they defeated the Hokies, 28-7, in Morgantown.
“It’s a trophy game, we’re playing for the Black Diamond Trophy,” Brown said. “I think anytime you play one of those games, it matters, but by my calculation, Tech has had possession of the trophy for over 6,000 days.”
The trophy itself has only been awarded to the winner in this series since 1997. That means West Virginia and Virginia Tech have only played to win the trophy 10 times. WVU is 3-7 in those meetings.
Before the breakup after the 2005 game, the two schools had met every year in either Blacksburg or Morgantown since 1973. In total, the series has occurred 52 times and West Virginia leads the all-time series, 28-23-1.
“From a fanbase’s standpoint, the rivalry sticks out more than the players,” Brown said. “Just because it hasn’t been played on an annual basis since the early 2000s and for me personally, it’s been very interesting to learn about it.”
The man in charge of teaching the team and coaches about the rivalry for WVU has been defensive analyst Jeff Casteel. Casteel joined the West Virginia coaching staff in 2001 as the defensive line coach before departing the program in 2017 for Nevada.
Casteel returned to the join Brown’s staff in 2020 as a defensive analyst and has remained in that role while coaching the outside linebackers.
Over the span of 16 years with the Mountaineers, Casteel also served as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 2003-16 under Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen.
“Jeff Casteel is on our staff as an analyst and he was the defensive coordinator here under Rich Rod (Rodriguez) when this rivalry was going strong,” Brown said. “He’s been educating myself and he’s been talking about it in our staff meetings.”
The game will kick off at noon on FS1 on Saturday from Milan Puskar Stadium.