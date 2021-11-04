For the second time this year and just the fifth time ever, a former West Virginia football player is getting their number retired.
On Saturday during halftime between West Virginia and Oklahoma State, former quarterback Major Harris will have his No. 9 retired.
Harris played for the Mountaineers from 1987-89 and led them to the national championship game against No. 1 Notre Dame in 1989.
“I was shocked,” Harris told WVNews about getting his number retired. “The way my career went, I really didn’t have a pro career.”
“A lot of times when you look at a situation where guys get their number retired, they’re a five-time Pro Bowler or something like that,” Harris added. “So, it was definitely a shock.”
Harris is most remembered for his performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions in 1988 for his 26-yard touchdown run. The play is simply remembered as “the run”, with Harris eluding seven Penn State tacklers to score the touchdown and lead WVU to the win, 51-30.
In his three-year career, Harris passed for 5,119 total yards, 41 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,058 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“That was my introduction to West Virginia football,” head coach Neal Brown said about Harris. “At the time, he was so unique. What a great honor for one of West Virginia’s all-time greatest players.”
The year that West Virginia faced Notre Dame for the national championship was also the first time it had completed a regular season undefeated along with no ties.
In 1988 and 1989, Harris was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. In 1989, Harris finished third in the voting which is the highest any Mountaineer has ever finished. In 1988, Harris finished fifth in the voting.
Harris was named a First Team Kodak All-American in 1989 and he earned his second-straight Eastern College Athletic Conference Player of the Year award.
In the 1990 NFL Draft, Harris was picked in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Raiders with the 317th overall pick. Harris never saw playing time in the NFL and eventually made his way to the Canadian Football League to play for the BC Lions in 1990 and the Arena Football League.
Harris was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
Harris joins Darryl Talley (No. 90), Sam Huff (No. 75), Ira “Rat” Rodgers (21) and Bruce Bosley (No. 77) as the only players in the history of West Virginia football to have their numbers retired.
The retirement ceremony will be conducted during halftime between West Virginia and No. 11 Oklahoma State at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday.